Musical 'Nanyehi' returns to the Model City

And now, her story will return to the Model City.

The popular musical “Nanyehi — The Story of Nancy Ward” returns to Kingsport this weekend with performances at the Kingsport Renaissance Center on Oct. 20-22 and again on Oct. 27-29. For show times and to purchase tickets, visit kingsporttheatre.org.

“Nanyehi” first came to Kingsport (and to Tennessee) three years ago, and more than 2,000 people came out for the show. At the time, it was the Kingsport Theatre Guild’s highest attended show.

“I think we're going to set a new record this time,” said Tina Radtke, executive director of the KTG. “We were asked to select a show that could participate in a centennial event, and because (Nancy Ward) walked these very lands, we thought it was the perfect show to bring back.”

Nancy Ward was an ambassador, a peace negotiator and the last Beloved Woman of the Cherokee. She believed war was not the way between the Cherokee and the European settlers and wanted all people to live in harmony.

Ward lived in what is today Monroe County, Tenn., during the late 18th and early 19th centuries and gave a famous speech in 1781 on Long Island at the Holston River.

She is best known for the role she played during a battle with the Creek Indians in 1755. Ward was chewing the bullets beside her husband Kingfisher during the battle, and when her husband was killed, Ward took his rifle and helped lead the Cherokee to victory.

Because of this, she was honored as a war woman and headed the women’s council of her tribe.

“Nancy Ward was a real person and played an important role in American history,” said Becky Hobbs, a singer/songwriter from Oklahoma who co-wrote the musical. “She risked her life to make peace between the Cherokee. The musical is empowering to women, an eyeopener, and her message of peace needs to be heard today.”

A Grammy Award-nominated songwriter, Hobbs co-wrote the script with playwright Nick Sweet after meeting at the Oklahoma centennial celebration in 2007. Hobbs also co-wrote all 18 songs in the musical, some of which were done in the early 1990s as a tribute to Ward.

Ward was Hobbs’ fifth great-grandmother and this November marks seven years that Hobbs and Sweet have been working on launching and bringing the musical to the stage. Next week’s show will be the eighth full production of “Nanyehi.”

Angie Marshall, who is the city clerk for Kingsport, is playing the lead role for the first time in her acting career. Her first theater performance came about three years ago when she played Nanyehi’s mother.

“They talked about doing it again in a few years, and I knew I wanted to play this role the next time they did it. The past three years, I’ve been working my tail off in all aspects of theater, trying to learn and get better,” Marshall said. “The role spoke to me. I wanted to be her and tell her story. I just want to do her justice.”