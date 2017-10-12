This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

OSCAR HARRIS

Oscar Harris has been involved in music for many years, as he's been a part of several bands playing all types of music. Some of the groups were "The Changing Tymes," "Another Tyme," and "Mendota." He just released a CD of original songs that he wrote titled "Mixed Up" & will be performing many of those singles & more at Taps!

324 E Market Street - 7 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

MORTALITY ROOM HOUSE OF MARTYRS

This year's Mortality Room revisits a horror classic from the past. This ultimate, alternative Halloween experience is called "House of Martyrs.” The production centers on a contemporary, modern-day high school scenario with flashbacks into the lives of past martyrs who were tortured and killed for their faith.

140 Broad Street - 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., also Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Sunday at 6 p.m.

HIGH VOLTAGE:

CLEMSON VS. SYRACUSE

Open at 5 featuring Bare Bones BBQ pulled pork sliders, grilled burgers and fried potatoes and onions. The Clemson vs. Syracuse Game kicks off at 7 and will be played on the 4 big screens for your viewing pleasure! Come out and enjoy some great BBQ & Football!

101 Cherokee Street - 7 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

DINNER & A MOVIE

Presenting our next featured major movie in our Dinner and a Movie series: The Fifth Element!

This is a free and all ages showing, inside our taproom, through an HD projector, and pumped through our PA for the best experience possible. Bring friends, grab a seat, dinner, brews, and an awesome flick.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

Saturday

HIGH VOLTAGE:

TENNESSEE VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

We open at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday so you can grab a seat and grab a brew before the Tennessee vs.South Carolina game kicks off at noon! La Abejita will be serving up the Mexican fare and the Fuse Box loaded with a new list of craft beers.

101 Cherokee Street - 11:30 a.m.

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

DINNER AT THE EMPORIUM

For the full dinner theatre experience, come at 5 p.m. to the Emporium, located next to LampLight Theatre. Enjoy a full catered meal, including dessert & beverage for only $17. After dinner, move over to Lamplight Theatre for the first showing of Mortality Room, House of Martyrs.

140 Broad Street - 5 p.m.