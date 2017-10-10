Out & About: Friends and beautiful music usher in October

Friday, the 22nd of September - and the first official day of fall - I met with three of my very good friends for lunch. We were supposed to have another joining us, but she was having concrete poured at her house that morning, so she sadly was unable to come (you were missed!). We try to get together at least a couple of times during the year, but with babies, travel, work, illness and more work, this was the first time since before Christmas that we had gotten together. Much laughter, a lot of news and catch up, great food, exciting plans, lots of “interesting” pictures - the time seemed to fly by. Mental Health lunches (as they are unofficially called) are good for the soul and our collective psyches. We definitely need to do it more often, but life just keeps getting in the way!

Later that day, I received an email from a long time friend who has lived in Kentucky near Cincinnati for about 40 years who was visiting her mother in Kingsport for a couple of days asking if I was free for coffee. Unfortunately, I wasn’t, but that didn’t mean we couldn’t visit over the phone! About an hour and a half later, we had exchanged news, she had filled me in on all the musical productions she had performed in over the past two years, trips she had taken, plans for future trips, including one to NYC this summer and we commiserated on the astronomical price of Broadway tickets (especially “Hamilton”) and what was getting ready to open, close and tour nationally. It’s so nice to have a friend who keeps up with plays and musicals. ... and travels, so many exotic places and so many adventures. And yes, she works, as a pharmacist and a musician at several venues in Cincy. She was a member of D-B’s band when we were in high school and I am pretty sure she was in the band at UT, but she “just” played clarinet at D-B. Since college, she has learned a whole bunch of other instruments. We keep promising each other that we’re both going to get to The Big Apple one day soon - but you can bet it won’t be until “Hamilton” drops its ticket prices to less than $800!!

A few days later, the Shepherd Center hosted a United Way tour for several Eastman employees. Becca (Sutphin) pointed out how clean and uncluttered the front office was - usually it’s filled with medical equipment - little did she know that within an hour after they left, it was filled again! (I took pictures.)

Saturday, Sept. 29 was the first Symphony of the Mountains concert in Kingsport this season. It was a phenomenal concert with special guests, the Dobyns-Bennett Wind Symphony Brass, Cindy Hicks (harpist) and Steve Sensenig (pianist). The Symphony and Brass began the evening with Richard Strauss’ “Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare,” followed by an amazing performance of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

After the intermission, the Symphony and soloist Cindy Hicks (harpist) performed a little known but beautiful piece “Konzertstuck, Opus 39” by Gabriel Pierne, followed by the D-B Wind Symphony, entire orchestra, piano and harp combined to perform the great masterwork by Resphighi, “Pines of Rome.” The audience showed its appreciation with several standing ovations and many compliments and words of gratitude out in the lobby and at the reception. Well done, D-B students, and bravo, Symphony of the Mountains musicians!

Seen at the concert were Jane Scott, Peggy Smith, Dr. Ralph Lugo and daughter Natalie and sons Johnathon and David, Glenna Epperson, Ann Holler, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Miller, Tom Crawford, Mr. and Mrs. John Mullen, Lora Barnett, Dr. and Mrs. Tom Brock, Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Tom Allen, Mrs. Margaret Bays, Beth and Roy Geno, and Peg Norris.

Here are a few places you might see us Out & About in coming weeks:

Oct. 24: October is National Archives Month. Join Friends of the Archives at their Annual Meeting with guest speaker Earl Carter, Oct. 24, in the Mead Auditorium at the Kingsport Public Library. Light refreshments beginning at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Oct. 26-29: Creation Kingdom Zoo will host its 9th annual charity Boo at the Zoo from 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 26-29. Visitors can see the zoo and animals under soft lighting, kids can visit candy stations throughout the zoo, enjoy tacos, hotdogs, funnel cakes, etc., and free hayrides into the zoo. Our Festival of Jackolanterns also showcases some of the coolest/creepiest pumpkins in the Tri Cities! Children under 12 in costume are admitted free with a canned food item. Tickets are $10 for those ages 12 and up. Proceeds benefit the area's hungry.

Oct. 28: Halloween Bash/Trunk or Treat is Oct. 28. Food City Trunk or Treat is from 3 to 5 p.m. for all ages. It's free with cotton candy, popcorn and other treats available. The Halloween Bash at the Kingsport Farmers Market will be the largest Halloween party in the Tri-Cities. Live music, a DJ, games, food trucks and a $1,500-plus costume contest will be sure to draw a huge crowd! Plus, this year, thanks to a partnership with Food City, the day will be filled with Halloween activities, including a huge Trunk or Treat. If you want to register for the costume contest, there is a $10 entry fee, payable at the event. The Halloween Bash will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. The Bash is for those 18 and older with ID required. Access to the building is $5 before the festival and $10 at the door. The festival serves as a fundraiser for Keep Kingsport Beautiful. Live music from Acoustifried. Tickets can be purchased at www.halloweenbashkingsport.com and for more information, call 423-863-3998.

Nov. 3: Grab your best jeans and cowboy boots and head to The Social in Downtown Kingsport for a Hoedown, complete with music, food and fun. On Friday, Nov. 3, beginning at 7 p.m., guests can enjoy wonderful food and dance to the music of the Catalyst Band. Proceeds from the Hoedown, which also includes silent and live auctions, benefit Contact 2-1-1 of Northeast Tennessee, a helpline offering confidential information, support and referral for a variety of caller needs. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling 423-246-2273 or emailing info@contactconcern.org.

Nov. 9: The Shepherd Center of Kingsport will hold its 14th Annual Lunch on the Circle, a lunch held in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church in Downtown Kingsport, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9. Proceeds benefit the Shepherd Center of Kingsport, a United Way agency that provides programs and services that help the elderly and their families. For more information, call 423-392-4514.

