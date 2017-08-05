Keeping busy at the Great Golden Gathering

That was the goal of the Great Golden Gathering 2017, the continuing big reunion of alumni and descendants of the 15 former African-American high schools in upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Those schools closed for integration more than 50 years ago.

The first big reunion that re-lived the social life the schools shared, was held two years ago in Bristol, Va.

The MeadowView-Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport was home to this year's recent Gathering. From Knoxville to Tri-Cities and into the coalfields of Virginia, folks came to continue the trip down Memory Lane and remember friendships forged as children long ago.

"After all, we have always been really good friends," said Bill Coleman, Langston-Johnson City graduate and Great Golden Gathering secretary. "By being here, they've shown their gratitude for the opportunity to get together one more time. For the folks who missed the event this year, I think they missed out on a wonderful event. Kingsport was a great host city."

The kick-off event was the Meet-and-Greet, where visitors dined on fine hor'd oeuvres while listening to guest speaker and former pro basketball player Damon Johnson of Johnson City. Johnson, a Science Hill, UT graduate and European professional basketball player, told the crowd of the dangerous life he lived growing up in Johnson City's inner city. "His message was one of encouragement and perseverance to African-American youth to trust in the Lord to guide their paths," Coleman said.

Highlights of a busy Saturday, were some of the best that Kingsport had to offer, including a visit to the Fun Fest Balloon Launch and an afternoon trip to Bays Mountain Park. During that particular occasion was also a barbecue picnic and a trip on the reservoir's barge, which left a lasting impression on the participants.

“People kept talking about how peaceful and tranquil the barge ride was," said Douglas Releford, incoming president of the Sons and Daughters of Douglass High School Alumni Association of Kingsport, and member of the Great Golden Gathering's Organizing Committee. "Most of our visitors were from out of town, and they had no idea what a crown jewel Kingsport has got tucked away on top of the mountain. The barge, the animal habitats, the quiet trails and walkways, and folks being respectful of the environment was something that our visitors were talking about, long after we came off the mountain.

"They just didn't know that Kingsport had something like that," he said.

After Kingsport Vice-Mayor Mike McIntire proclaimed "Great Golden Gathering Day" in the city, and Johnson City Mayor David Tomita welcomed the group, the banquet night belonged to Tennessee State Representative Johnnie R. Turner of Memphis, the Gathering's main speaker. Her stories of discrimination on city buses and social life in West Tennessee were the lessons she told the group that life taught her. There was an audible gasp in the room when she spoke of one dangerous incident, when she said her arm was almost jerked out of its socket by angry whites, demanding that she sit in the back of the municipal bus.

"Rep. Turner's story was one we had never heard from someone in person," Coleman said. "The horror on the audience's faces was unmistakable. Her experiences show where African-Americans had come from, and the direction we have to continue in, to reach equality. Our young people are not yet aware that we have to continue to work for that." Releford said Turner's lasting impression came when she urged voter participation. "She said, no matter who you vote for, if you don't cast a ballot, you don't have a say in your government. A non vote is a silent vote which means nothing."

Fan favorite and soul funk band Free Flow was the banquet's entertainment, and it was obvious that Rep. Turner's motivational speech had an effect on band members. Lead singer Roger 'Lil Rog' Ware serenaded the legislator, in fact changing the women's names in some of the songs to 'Johnnie.' "She danced almost every song on the dance floor," noted Coleman, "and that just endeared her to the crowd. The fact that a wonderful lady like that could get out there and socialize with just plain folks was a memorable time. She made some good friends out there."

Rev. James Whiteside of Kingsport's Ebenezer Baptist Church preached the worship service on Sunday morning, blessing the participants before they made the journey back to their out-of-town homes, friends and family. But their 'adoptive' family can't wait to reunite for the next Great Golden Gathering.

"It's good fellowship with folks you love," Releford says. "When you get someone like one lady on a walker, another who rested in a wheelchair from time to time, and seniors in their 70's and 80's determined to take in everything the Gathering has to offer, that's motivation enough to make the next one bigger and better. Hopefully, other alumni will put the next Gathering on their calendars. All of our seniors ought to come next time and bring a young person with them. It's not just our history we're commemorating, it's their history, too."

Major advertising sponsors of the Great Golden Gathering 2017 included Money Services, Quickway Printing, the Lee Street Baptist Church of the Tri-Cities, Clark Family Tours of Bristol, Food City, Eastman, the Bank of Tennessee, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, and the Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union, which has pledged a major individual donation to the continuation of the event.

"That big donation was a shockingly pleasant surprise," Coleman said. "I was just thankful that the Gathering got a commitment like that, that will keep the faithful celebrating the spirit of the 15 schools coming together for years to come. There may come a time when alumni might want to come to the Great Golden Gathering and can't. This generous donation helps us offer the event, so people can attend if they're able to."

"We've got a good group," says Releford, "a close-knit family group. They love seeing exhibits from the school alumni associations, hearing and sharing the old stories, the involvement of the young people, and above all, a lot of activities to keep them busy."

That's exactly what happened at this year's Great Golden Gathering. From start to finish, the participants were kept busy with so many good things to participate in and having so much fun that at the end, most of them forgot they were tired.