Henson realizes dream of exhibiting work in Big Apple

Artist Tony Henson has been drawing since age 3. His oldest brother drew Spiderman often and Henson would sit for hours at the kitchen table with him. He thought it was the best thing in the world to take a white sheet of paper and transform it into something. This was the beginning of Henson’s art journey.

He later went on to college at Western Kentucky University to get his B.A. and then to East Tennessee State University for a master's of fine arts in painting. Henson taught at the college level for 15 years and is now starting his third year teaching at “two wonderful elementary schools in Hawkins County.” He has painted full time since 1993 and has shown his art for 20 years.

Breaking his right hand in three places 11 years ago was just a “bump in the road,” instead of a major disaster in his life. He painted exclusively with his hands for about five years because it was too painful to hold a brush, given his physical and intense process.

What drives Henson as an artist is that he feels he has been given a gift from God to create art and inspire people. He works hard at creating beautiful paintings and works even harder to have his work in galleries. His childhood wasn’t that good and art was a way to escape. It was the best therapy for the negative events that happened in his life. Art saved Henson, but it was God that gave him that gift. It took him 40 years to figure that out, and he became a Christian late in life. No one says “I want to become an artist.”

“Art selects the person,” Henson says.

Henson wants people to be immersed in the same way you would be going to an opera or, better yet, how someone may break down and weep seeing a glacier or a mountain like Mount Ranier outside of Seattle as he has experienced those things himself. He often weeps when painting because he feels so close to God and it is definitely a religious experience for him. Henson wants the viewer to delve into the painting and experience the colors as well as the emotions.

Henson primarily keeps his focus on abstract paintings, although he does create expressive charcoal figure drawings from time to time. Every day he works with his paintings, either in the studio or by submitting to galleries, writing about his art, looking at his art in a critical way, etc. He says he is “obsessed with color” and creating good quality artwork.

Henson set a goal 15 years ago to exhibit in New York City, a dream of many artists. He worked for years to achieve that goal, going up there with absolutely no expectations. Selling paintings didn’t matter; how many people can say they showed their artwork in the capital of the art world - the big apple! He has also showed in Tribeca in a group exhibit with Conception Arts and at a gallery called Van Der Plas on the Lower East Side. It was a surreal experience and everyone responded well to his paintings.

“I don’t literally use my hands to paint much anymore,” explains Henson. “Now I use large to small brushes, palette knives, squeegees, plastic wedges, etc. My right hand is great now. It was a blessing that I broke it because my art got better; it became looser and more expressive. I’m very happy with the quality of my art at the moment because I have the technical side of painting down - having practiced for over 25 years as an artist - and I still have the expressive, emotional quality from my college days.”

“I’ve had conversations with art instructors who would say ‘I would rather be sleeping while you are painting late at night.’ I really dislike artists that say they do not have time to paint. You make time for everything that is important to you. Period. In my 25 years as a painter, I have only gone nine days straight without painting and that was because I was in Alaska on a cruise. I did produce some drawings, though. I paint about four times a week and am always working on improving. Painting is something I need to do, just like breathing. I can’t call someone an artist who paints only once a month. I’ve created over 1,000 paintings and feel I’m just starting to be at the level of a successful artist,” Henson said.

And, speaking of artists... When Henson was asked “if you could spend 24 hours with one artist, living or historical, who would it be and why? What would the two of you do?,” his reply was automatic and enthusiastic: “Gerhard Richter! He is my favorite artist. I would like to ask him many questions as I watch his process of the abstract paintings he creates, such as 'What makes a successful painting? Why did you edit that? What are you visually communicating?, etc. After that, I would ask him to give me advice on my paintings.” As for Henson, he has some wise advice for aspiring artists.

“Follow your instincts and don’t be afraid of rejection, because it will come. Be persistent, paint as much as possible, write about your work, look at as much art as possible, and develop your strengths to make yourself stand out,” he said.

Henson’s work can be viewed online. To schedule a visit to his studio, email tony_henson@hotmail.com.