Museum to host Miss Ellie's String Band

Miss Ellie's String Band is an all female string band and a product of Mountain Empire Community College's Mountain Music School (MMS) and area Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAMS) programs. The group is dedicated to continuing the traditional music legacy left by the late Sue Ella Boatwright-Wells, aka Miss Ellie, the long time coordinator of the MMS as well as the college's popular annual Craft Days festival.

“Lunch on the Lawn” events are free and open to the public. Visitors may bring their own lunch to enjoy the performances or pre-order one from the museum for $6 each. This week's menu is hamburger on the grill, chips, fruit cup, dessert and a choice of beverage. Orders must be made in advance by 4 p.m. each Thursday by calling (276) 523-1322.