This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

OSCAR HARRIS

As a part of the band, Dale Jett & Hello Stranger, Oscar Harris plays all over at festivals and events, even the Grand Ole Opry. When he flies solo, he still brings that first class music to the audiences he's entertaining. His experience in music throughout the years has taught him many styles and genres, so there's something for everyone to enjoy!

324 E. Market Street - 7 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

STATE OF AFFAIRS

The State Theatre Company is bringing State of Affairs back to Sleepy Owl Brewery with a night sure to please! Their variety shows feature local talent from all around the region in all types of artistic forms.This month catch Comedy and Improv Group, Blue Plate Special on the stage, with a variety of other talented acts!

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

KODEN

Koden is an art rock band that was formed in early 2012. Band members include Vince Gray, Pete Lim, Brian Miller, Nate Sadler, and Kara Strauss. The Indie Rock band is based out of Atlanta, so you're in for a real treat this Friday Night! Don't miss a chance to grab a great brew & hear a great band.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

Saturday

KINGSPORT FARMERS MARKET:

SATURDAYS WITH THE CHEF

Join us Saturday at the Kingsport Farmer's Market for the next event in our Saturdays with the Chef series! The fun will begin at 9 a.m. with a free, live cooking demo by Chef Robert Siguenza from MeadoView Marriott.

Plus, free samples of each recipe!

308 Clinchfield Street - 9 a.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

Sleepy Owl Brewery has compiled an amazing night of local musical talent & fun this Saturday Night. Start the night off with a Heavy Psychadelic Rock Band, Indighost. Kick it over to Haal, an Expansive Heavy Alternative Rock Band, and finish it off with Mega X, a Desert Rock Band.

151 E. Main Street - 8:30 p.m.