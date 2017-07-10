Fairy garden, fairy stones on museum menu

The Victorian Fairy Garden workshop is scheduled for Monday from 6-8 p.m.

Hinkle is a Greeneville native and the museum curator at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site. Hinkle writes poetry, paints and travels in her spare time, loves history and is especially interested in the Victorian era and romanticism.

Fairy gardens became popular in the U.S. in the 1890s. The fee for the Victorian Fairy Garden workshop is $15 per person. All supplies and materials are included. Spaces are limited, so register early by calling (276) 523-1322.

The museum's bus tour to Mabry Mill and Fairy Stone State Park will leave the museum at 8 a.m. Saturday with a return at around 6 p.m. Mabry Mill is a restored gristmill/sawmill/woodworking and blacksmith shop. Skills such as basket weaving, seat caning, spinning and weaving are demonstrated.

The tour will then proceed to Fairy Stone State Park, where participants can search for their own fairy stones and enjoy time in a beautiful setting.

The tour is $25 per person. Participants may bring their own lunch or may purchase one from the museum for an additional $6. To register, call the museum at the number posted above.