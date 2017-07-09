New boardwalk coming to Kingsport Greenbelt

Last week, she was joined by Lee Taylor for a causal stroll along the trail behind PetSmart. As on most days, a small flock of ducks could be seen in the creek behind them.

If everything goes according to plan, Southers and hundreds of other people who frequent the Greenbelt every day will have two new paths to take by the end of the year.

The first new option for walkers will be a looped, wooden boardwalk running through the wetlands behind the Overlook and the Kmart Supercenter. It will start at the Greenbelt entrance behind PetSmart, stretch about a quarter-mile into the wetlands and be self-contained.

Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director, said the loop will be ADA accessible, rise about four feet off the ground and have a very low profile.

“This’ll be an interpretive, casual place to go and look at and learn about the wetlands and get off the active trail,” Frazier said. “In the future, we hope to have educational markers. We’ve got to get it built and work with some people on where the best view is.”

The boardwalk will not connect to the Overlook or other sections of the Greenbelt, Frazier said.

A second new path in the works is aimed at making an existing boardwalk — just down the trail from PetSmart — less congested for walkers and cyclists. Here the plan is to create an asphalt bypass along the north side of the structure.

“The boardwalk is narrow and creates a congested space sometimes when bicycles and walkers are trying to cross at the same time. This will be a safer way,” Frazier said. “You can go leisurely across the boardwalk, or the bicycles can take the new path.”

Both projects are being done at the same time, and the intent is for the work to be completed by the end of the year, Frazier said. A $120,000 grant from the state will help fund the project, and Kingsport will kick in the rest. The total cost will be $350,000.

Work could begin in August, and the contract calls for a 120-day construction period.

The Kingsport Greenbelt is a nine-mile walking and biking trail that stretches from one end of town to the other, connecting to neighborhoods, parks, schools, the downtown area and many businesses along the way.

Greenbelt Milestones

— The first section was started in the 1970s at Riverfront Park and was originally part of the master plan for the riverfront area.

— The first addition was near Holston Valley Medical Center. At that point, the first official master plan was crafted and the city hired a professional landscape firm to help with the project.

— From there, sections were added on the east end of town and then behind what is now Pet Smart.

— The first section built through a neighborhood was in Tellico Hills when a family donated the land to the city.

— Next came the eastern entrance with a donation from Exchange Place.

Today, the Kingsport Greenbelt is comprised of at least 87 properties, 32 of which were donated to the city. Only three properties had to be condemned, and those were owned by absentee landlords. Though Kingsport has spent $2 million on the trail over the years, a majority of money used on the Greenbelt — some $5.3 million — has come from grants.