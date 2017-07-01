logo

no avatar
Washington County Archives

Washington County Archives launches new website

David Floyd, Johnson City Press • Today at 12:00 PM

JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County Archives has received more than 800 inquiries from 38 states and three foreign countries since July 1, 2016.

The archives are a repository for local history that has a surprisingly far-flung following, and now, the archive is making an effort to reach an even wider audience with the introduction of a new website.

“It helps spread the message of what we’ve got to researchers not just locally ... but also hitting other states and also other countries — anywhere they would have Internet access,” said Ned Irwin, the Washington County archivist.

For the full article on the archives website, at wctnarchives.org, go to the Johnson City Press.

