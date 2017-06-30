“She’s sailing” - Bays Mountain Park launches new barge

If you’ve not been to Bays Mountain Park lately, then you might not know about the new 35-passenger barge that’s gone into service. The new vessel hit the water late last year and -– like the old barge -– it allows visitors to take a short trip around the reservoir while learning about the nearby flora and fauna.

But unlike the old boat, the new one offers a smoother ride, more room for passengers and is considerably quieter, said Park Manager Rob Cole. When you’re on the lake listening to nature, a noisy barge is not what you want to hear.

“The old barge had room for 25 and we’d sell out pretty quickly over the weekends. We’re still selling out some, but we’re seeing less inconvenience and it’s keeping our visitors happy,” Cole said.

The new barge is roughly 24 by 30 feet and able to accommodate 35 people. The old one is 16 by 30 and would seat only 25. The new barge has its helm in the rear (as opposed to the middle with the old barge), and its roof is covered with canvas (unlike tin with the old one). Safety lighting and a PA sound system round out the new features.

Due to the size of the barge, it had to be built on site. Construction started last summer and wrapped up around the end of September. Not only was the barge replaced, but a new dock and storage building were constructed as well.

That work was finished in late November, and the public began using the new dock this past March.

The Boat Doctors of Bristol, Tenn, was the sole bidder on the project, performing all of the work for $165,000.

“The old barge is still on site, mostly dismantled. It’s not redeemable and its parts are in poor shape,” Cole said.

However, workers were able to get just a little more life out of the 35-year-old barge by using it during the construction of the new dock, particularly the areas that protruded out into the water.

“It allowed them to do that construction more easily,” Cole said. “And it will be used during the construction of the pavilion at Lily Pad Cove. Once that’s done, the old barge will be no more. It will be scrapped.”

Outside the winter season, the park’s barge is used every day of the week and multiple times on the weekends, helping to present educational programs to kids and adults. Other uses include business meetings, collegiate research projects, weddings, birthday parties and the occasional fishing trip.

The barge goes out on 800 trips a year.

“The lighting (on the new barge) is going to give us a chance in the future to have a true twilight barge ride. Right now we launch with plenty of daylight and get back just before dark,” Cole said. “Now, we have the ability and equipment to do true twilight and hear nature in a way that’s just beautiful.”

Hopefully, by next spring the barge will be tailored to make that happen, Cole said.