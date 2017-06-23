Burow Museum opens Sunday at Exchange Place

The Exchange Place living history farm will officially open the Burow Museum with a Commissioning Ceremony at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 25. Free to the public, the event will include live music provided by Tennessee Border and free refreshments generously provided by the Kingsport Convention and Visitors Bureau. Following the ceremony, the farmstead will be open for tours until 4:30 pm.

For those unfamiliar with the story, Exchange Place is a living history farm. Once a self-supporting plantation and relay station along the Old Stage Road, the Gaines-Preston Farm depicts life in the early 1800s. The Burow Museum - housed in the Gaines-Anderson House (circa 1796) - is the latest addition to the property and will enhance the local historic site's ability to tell the story of Exchange Place and the life of settlers prior to the Civil War.

Back in the late 1790s, Revolutionary War veteran Ambrose Gaines built a log cabin on his property (along present-day Stone Drive), and subsequently added a second cabin nearby. The two were later incorporated side-by-side into a larger house with added bedrooms, a dining room and a kitchen. It became known as the Gaines-Anderson House.

In 1950, the house was moved farther back on the property to make way for the construction of Stone Drive.

Ownership continued to pass down among family descendants until the 1980s when Katherine Anderson Boyd inherited the property and eventually deeded it to the Bancroft Gospel Ministries. It served as living quarters for the Bancroft Bible Camp staff for decades until the decision was made to demolish the house and sell the property.

Because of the connection to the John Gaines family, the cabins were offered to Exchange Place and the gift was gratefully accepted. Before it could become part of the site, however, it had to be dismantled, moved and reassembled on the Exchange Place property. Mike Faust, an expert in historic restoration, was tapped to move the logs and construct the long-awaited museum with funds accumulated primarily through the tireless efforts of volunteers Suzanne Burow and her late husband, Richard. Fittingly, the museum now bears their name.

Exchange Place is a non-profit, volunteer-run living history farm, a member of the non-profit Netherland Inn-Exchange Place Association. It is an educational facility and regional attraction that seeks to preserve, protect, interpret and manage the history, heritage and artifacts pertaining to mid-19th century farm life in Northeast Tennessee. For more information, call 423-288-6071, or visit the website.