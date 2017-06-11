Sculpture Walk X comes to downtown Kingsport

Seven new pieces and an existing favorite are now part of the Kingsport Sculpture Walk, curated by Hank Foreman of Appalachian State University. Sculpture Walk X is in the downtown area, and most of the new pieces can be seen on New Street.

A convenient place to begin the walk is near the Kingsport Public Library.

“A lot has changed in downtown Kingsport since that first Sculpture Walk,” said Roy Harmon, chairman of the Public Art Committee. “We have new buildings, new restaurants, shops and vibrant parklets throughout downtown.”

The Sculpture Walk is a private-public partnership, in which sponsors provide stipends to artists for the loan of their pieces for an 11-month exhibition.

“Balance Point,” a stainless steel and bronze sculpture, is the newest piece from Hanna Jubran to be featured in downtown Kingsport. His previous piece — “The Four Elements” — is permanently installed in the circle at Broad and Market streets. Jubran received his MFA in sculpture from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and currently teaches sculpture at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. He explores the ideas of time, space, balance and movement in his work.

“Diversion,” by Kyle Lusk of Brevard, North Carolina, is a large metal piece made of corten steel noted for its weathered appearance. Lusk is a native of Western North Carolina, and his work reflects his lifelong interest in the balance of beauty and strength in nature. Lusk earned his MFA from East Carolina University and works as an associate professor of art at Brevard College.

“Doorways & Roadways” is installed near the intersection of Broad Street and Center Street. The name is straightforward: The piece features a road leading up through a wooden doorframe, which represents the travels and destinations of life. Artist Bill Wood has had work featured in numerous exhibitions over the past several decades.

“Feminine Entwinement,” by local artist Val Lyle, is one of her “big rope” sculptures. Lyle works in several styles of sculpture and paints as well. She is the artist for Bristol’s “Take the Stage” sculpture celebrating the Birthplace of Country Music and is currently working on “The Spirit of Generosity” in honor of the 75th Santa Train and Kingsport’s Centennial. She has taught art at many of the area’s colleges including ETSU and Emory & Henry.

Wayne Vaughn’s “Old School” can be found outside the Kingsport Public Library. More than 10 feet tall, the sculpture incorporates repurposed steel I-beams. The sculpture suggests a compass and protractor — old school tools. Vaughn has no formal art education, but has created more than 90 sculptures, most of them massive and metal.

“En Garde!,” by Judith Greavu, is a mixed media sculpture made of bronze. Greavu previously taught at Ohio Northern University, but is now retired. She grew up on the coast of Florida and has had a lifelong fascination with marine animals and plant life. “En Garde!” is like most of her work in that it is abstract, but suggests a creature from the ocean.

Mike Roig’s sculpture “Shapeshifter,” like many of his other works, features a stainless steel top portion that rotates in the wind. Roig lives and works in Carboro, North Carolina, and earned his BA from the University of Maryland. Kingsport’s permanent public art collection features Roig’s “Yo-Yo’s Muse” and “The Answer My Friend.”

Jim Gallucci’s “Gothic Archway” is located at the Sullivan and Main Street gateway to Downtown Kingsport. This 12-foot-tall stainless steel sculpture is a favorite photo op and has seen its share of engagements. Gallucci has been a sculptor for more than 35 years and currently works full time sculpting in Greensboro, North Carolina.