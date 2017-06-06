Future looks bright for Kingsport Art Guild

With so many centennial celebrations being held this year, it is a good time to stop and take stock of how very fortunate Kingsport is to have the wealth of churches, arts, leisure activities, and educational and recreational opportunities we enjoy. So many of these are celebrating their own milestone anniversaries. But have you ever wondered why these institutions and groups have withstood the years while others have disappeared? Well, it’s not just luck that they are still around, but careful, diligent planning and excellent communication between the groups and Kingsport’s many citizens.

One of these groups has spent a good part of the past year looking at its past, its successes and challenges, with an eye toward the future in an attempt to ensure that it continues to grow, even thrive, well into the next century. The group? The Kingsport Art Guild.

Currently celebrating its 60th anniversary, the Kingsport Art Guild (KAG) has survived moves, changes in structure and organization, and various trends and movements in art, both globally and locally. And it is still a presence in the community.

How has it withstood the many changes over the years? Donna Bird, member and current public relations chairman for KAG shares her views on how this has happened.

“The organization has been successful for 60 years because it has continued to evolve by listening to what the members want to do and to reflect what is happening in the arts community here in Kingsport,” Bird said.

“The Art Guild has inaugurated many programs and activities over the years that demonstrate the organization’s willingness to change and be on the leading edge of what’s happening. Art is merging with technology - the definition of art is expanding - it is being embraced by all ages in new forms,” she points out.

So how are things changing at KAG? What specific activities have begun to bring about this “new life”? For starters, KAG is reaching out to a wider service area to draw artists and supporters of the arts in as well as members of the community who want to know more about the arts.

“We are creating new opportunities to experience art in our region through educational programs, exhibits, and partnerships with other arts organizations,” explains Bird. “We will continue to draw students and new artists into the community and strengthen the impact of the arts on our lives here in this region. Being creative is an important part of being healthy.”

What are some of the first things Kingsport residents might see as a result of this reinvigorated life? More workshops for watercolor, oil painting, acrylic, drawing and digital arts. Visiting artists travelling to schools, community centers and assisted living facilities to give special lectures and classes. More art exhibitions and regular presentations on art topics for the public at the Renaissance Center. Possibly guided tours to regional art exhibitions and museums.

The KAG invites anyone interested in art to join its growing guild. For the schedule of exhibits, shows, workshops, classes and membership opportunities, visit online at kingsportartguild.com or call 423-246-1227. The Kingsport Art Guild is located in room 216 of the Renaissance Art Center and Theater building, located at 1200 East Center Street in Kingsport.

The Kingsport Art Guild has planned an exciting array of opportunities for arts patrons of the region. With so much research, planning and enthusiasm, the Kingsport Art Guild appears poised to expand our understanding of the arts for the next 100 years!