Smithsonian 'Water' exhibit coming to Warriors Path

The exhibit is entitled “Water/Ways” and it’s part of the Smithsonian's “Museum on Main Street” series. It will be on display at the park from June 24 through August 6.

“Water/Ways” aims to helps people consider how we use water and what water symbolizes to us, how water unites and divides communities and how people resolve conflicts over this resource. The exhibit will show how water affects the way we live, work, create, play and worship; and how we care for our water and protect it for future generations.

Paul McCoy, the program officer for Humanities Tennessee (which works with the Smithsonian to bring these exhibits to communities) said this is the first time such an exhibit has toured exclusively in state parks.

“It looks at the subject of water, both the water cycle and the need to conserve water. It also looks at the cultural significance of water ... recreational, spiritually and as a poetic device. It really is a fusion of science and the humanities,” McCoy said.

Most people don’t know it takes 1,000 gallons of water to make a pound of chocolate. When you get clean water from your sink, how many manhours went into that process? What happens to communities when the water runs out?

Questions like these will be answered through a modern looking exhibit, with stunning and striking images, McCoy said.

“Water is finite. What we have is what we have. We're not making any more,” McCoy said. “We're hoping to start a real conversation locally of the importance of water, as a natural resource and in our lives as human beings.”

Warriors Path will also be featuring other events and activities during the course of the exhibit.

- Opening day (June 24) will be the park’s eighth annual Dragonfly Day.

- Every Wednesday will be “Wacky Wet Wednesday” with a kid-friendly, water-based activity beginning at 11 a.m. The activity will take place outdoors near the recreation building on Duck Island.

- A lecture series will take place Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at the recreation building, with programs on the Tennessee River, Native American towns on the Holston River and water’s importance in the establishment of the Model City.

- Every Friday will be “Your Story Friday.” The park will have sound recording equipment in the recreation building, and folks in our region will be invited to come by around 1 p.m. to record their family history and talk about how our region’s water resources have affected them.

- During the course of the exhibit, the park will display water-themed work from local artists in the recreation building.

- On August 5 (the day before the closing of the exhibit) will be the park’s 39th annual Folklife Festival.

“We want people to think about this in a different way than they’re used to, what a gift water is and how we can better take care of it.” - Paul McCoy, Humanities Tennessee