Carousel Fine Craft Show this weekend

A “Farm to Table Tastes” preview party will take place on Friday from 6-9 p.m., and the craft show will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continue on Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

Exhibitors from Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Indiana are expected to attend the event, show off and sell a wide variety of items, including photography, pottery, quilts and fibers, glass and jewelry.

Talks, demonstrations and live music will also take place throughout the three-day festival.

While you shop at the Preview Party, enjoy Farm to Table Tastes featuring locally sourced foods prepared by Main Street Pizza and River Creek Farms. Sleepy Owl Brewery will sell a section of their craft brews on site.

The menu for Farm to Table Tastes will include

— Lamb or beef meatballs with sweet potato gnocchi with fried sage, brown butter sauce.

— Roasted spaghetti squash and butternut alfredo.

— Maple cremini mushrooms.

— Cornbread and collard sandwich, pulled pork option.

— Smoked gouda, green tomato bacon jam.

— Quinoa power salad with winter greens and curried root veggies.

Friday night will feature the music by Gerald Sheppard, master maker of guitars and an accomplished musician. Sheppard has been making fine guitars for musicians since 1993 and has released two CDs, “In the Mornin’” and “Never Reaching the End.”

On Saturday and Sunday, the sale continues with many talks and demonstrations scheduled, including glass blowing, pottery, healthy eating and drawing. A roundup of the region’s favorite food trucks, such as Lil Delights, Feeding Frenzy, Fire in the Hole, Backdraft, Foodie Fiction, Me & K’s Food Truck and La Abejita, will serve up lunch and snacks for visitors.

Funds raised by this event will support the programs of Engage Kingsport, such as the public art program and the Kingsport Carousel.

A $3 day pass will be available at the door for Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call (423) 392-8414 or visit www.engagekingsport.com.