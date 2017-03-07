'Gathering in the Gap' songwriting contest deadline April 28

The contest showcases under-recognized performing songwriters who represent the spirit and traditions of Appalachian culture. This year's contest deadline is 4 p.m. on April 28 with an entry fee of $10 for the first song and $5 for a second song.

Song topics include those relative to Americana and related topics and topical songs about historic or current events. Genres should have roots in Appalachian culture such as old-time, folk, bluegrass, country, gospel, blues and rockabilly.

A panel of professional songwriters, publishers and other music industry professionals will judge entries on originality, lyrics, melody and relevance to criteria. Music production and performance quality are not considered.

From the original mailed CD entries, panelists will choose 10 finalists who will compete on the main stage during the festival. Each finalist will be give a free access ticket to the festival and a festival T-shirt. The top three winners will receive cash prizes and plaques.

Send a copy of the submission with a check or money order payable to the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum, 106 West 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, or drop off submissions at the museum during regular business hours. All entries must arrive by deadline.

For a complete set of rules, schedule of festival events or a downloadable registration form, visit the website at www.gatheringinthegapmusicfestival.com and click on songwriting contest. For more information on the contest or festival events, call the museum at (276) 523-1322.