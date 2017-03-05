SW Va. Museum hosting workshop on glass mobiles

The workshop will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the museum’s administrative office building.

Participants who register for the workshop will learn how to create their own unique fused glass mobile using colored glass. Tools will be provided for those interested in learning how to cut their own glass.

Participants will also learn to hang their mobiles. After the mobiles are designed, the Moores, of Appalachian Warm Glass, LLC, will fuse them in their kiln. Within a week, participants can pick up their creations at the museum.

The Fused Glass Mobile Workshop is $30 per person. All supplies and materials are included. Space is limited, so those who are interested in attending should register early by calling (276) 523-1322. The museum will offer a crafts project on the third Monday of every month through December, providing visitors with opportunities to create handmade crafts with regional artisans.