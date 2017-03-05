“Designed for Drama: Fashion from the Classics” at Biltmore through July 4

Vanderbilt was a bookworm.

Proclaimed in his day as “one of the best read men in the country” by New York news sources, Vanderbilt filled Biltmore’s two-story library (and other bookcases elsewhere in his Gilded Age home) with more than 22,000 books. A reader from an early age, he began at the age of 12 keeping a record of the books he had read, including the title and author of each work. By his death in 1914, Vanderbilt had logged 3,159 books (an average of 81 per year). The last entry: the third volume of Henry Adams’ “History of the United States.”

He also counted leading authors of the era as personal friends, including Henry James, Paul Leicester Ford and Edith Wharton — all of whom stayed at Biltmore House as guests of George and Edith Vanderbilt.

That literary connection is a central theme of “Designed for Drama: Fashion from the Classics,” Biltmore’s newest exhibition of award-winning costumes and objects from the Biltmore collection. “Designed for Drama” showcases more than 40 award-winning movie costumes from 14 films based on favorite books in Vanderbilt’s collection. The exhibibition continues through July 4.

It marks the first public display of most of the books featured.

We visited “Designed for Drama” last week. We were entranced by the books and the short narratives describing their significance to Vanderbilt’s pursuit of literature and enthralled by the costumes. As with past such exhibits inside Biltmore, we welcomed the way the period costumes enhance the mansion’s sometimes overwhelming scale. In short, seeing the rooms “occupied” by figures from times when such homes flourished (primarily abroad) makes them seem even more lush and opulent. It’s as if we’d stumbled into a “weekend party” and there were people about.

We also were delighted with the floral displays accompanying the exhibit and elsewhere throughout the house - especially the abundance of orchids, including a stunning variety in the winter garden and among tabletop floral tableaus in the banquet hall and entrance hall.

Among our favorite costumes: what we dubbed “the peacock dress,” worn by Uma Thurman in the 2000 film “The Golden Bowl” (on exhibit in the salon); Johnny Depp’s black suit from his role as Ichabod Crane in the 1999 film “Sleepy Hollow” (in the tapestry gallery); two ensembles worn by Gillian Anderson in the 2000 film “House of Mirth” (in Mrs. Vanderbilt’s bedroom); a pair of fur-trimmed capes worn by Keira Knightly and Olivia Williams in the 2013 film “Anna Karenina” (in the second-floor living hall); and a gentleman’s suit and boots worn by Michael Fassbender in the 2011 film “Jane Eyre” (in Mr. Vanderbilt’s bedroom).

The elaborate costumes bring literary characters to life, from the entertaining detective duo of Holmes and Watson in “Sherlock Holmes” to the creation of the Peter Pan story in “Finding Neverland.” The grand fashions of 19th-century Russia are strikingly portrayed in “Anna Karenina,” while the simpler attire of Jane Austen’s characters in “Pride and Prejudice” portrays one of the BBC miniseries’ most memorable scenes.

The costumes reveal the attention to detail involved in period costume design, and represent the work of costume designers at the highest level of their profession, numbering Academy Awards and Emmys among their honors.

“We have an exquisite dress that Nicole Kidman wore in ‘The Portrait of a Lady,’” Leslie Klingner, Biltmore’s curator of interpretation, said. “It’s black and gold, embroidered with flat sequins correct to the time period. This stunning and spectacular dress comes alive in Biltmore House.”

This is Biltmore’s third costume exhibition, all of which brought together the estate’s Museum Services team and Cosprop Ltd., London, an award-winning costumier that has designed countless fashions for film and television productions around the globe. Work leading up to “Designed for Drama” has involved a new collaboration, this time with Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Carolyn Jamerson, the institute’s collections manager and chief mount maker, traveled to Biltmore to create wigs on-site for the costumed mannequins. Jamerson is one of a handful of paper wig designers and makers in the country. While she uses simple tools to construct each wig, the precision and attention to detail results in a life-like yet ethereal effect. The wigs, she says, are meant to provide texture and structure without distracting from the costume.

So, if you’re a bookworm, too - or a film buff, or student or fan of historical fashion - now is the perfect time to visit Biltmore.

For hours, prices and other information, visit www.biltmore.com.