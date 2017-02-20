Celebrate the centennial with Kingsport Ballet's 'Seeds of Change'

The performances will be staged March 16-19 at the Wellmont Performing Arts Center on Northeast State Community College's Blountville campus. Tickets are already on sale.

“Seeds of Change” is made up of contemporary choreography exploring themes relevant to 1917, the year of Kingsport's founding. This act will explore some of the realities of that time in history through a warm story set in the East Tennessee meadows that would eventually become an industrial city.

Kingsport Ballet, in collaboration with various local and guest artists, has been busy creating choreography, backdrops and costumes relevant to Kingsport's centennial.

By exploring societal changes present in this time period, the goal is to transport the audience to 1917 - highlighting the charm as well as the challenges of that time. As men were sent to fight in World War I, women sought employment opportunities in growing cities, such as Kingsport. This influx of non-traditional workers grew urban populations, gave fuel to increased social rights of women, and laid the foundation for an industrial boom that helped propel the nation into an industrial world leader.

In Kingsport specifically, this is seen with the arrival of the railroad, the growth of business and industry, and the migration to the city from farmland.

Kingsport Ballet artists Valeria Sinyavskaya, Bertina Dew and chief choreographer Erika Ballard have collaborated with guest artists such as Lyvan Verdecia of Ballet Hispanico and Akop Akopian with Ellison Ballet Academy - as well as local teachers, artists and musicians - to create this short, contemporary ballet.

“Les Sylphides” is a short romantic ballet without a storyline. Beautiful nymphs in long white romantic tutus, alongside their “poet,” dance to the enchanting sounds of Chopin amidst a tree-shaded glen. This ballet was created simply for the sake of beauty in the early 20th century as a form of escapism during troubling times.

Kingsport Ballet is funded in part by general operations from the Tennessee Arts Commission, as well as by the City of Kingsport, Massengil De-Friece Foundation and TAC/Funds for at Risk Youth for outreach programs.

The March 16 school performance will be held at 10 a.m., and is free for students with one free chaperone per school or home school group. Additional adult tickets are $10 each. Students and teachers will receive educational workbooks free of charge. Registration for the school performance is also available online.

Public performance times are 7 p.m., March 17-18, and 2:30 p.m., March 19. Tickets are $20-$26 for adults and $10 for students and children under 5. The tickets can be purchased through the company's Facebook page, online or by phone at 423-378-3967.