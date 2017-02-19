“Hometown Stars: Southwest Virginia’s Recording Legacy, 1923-1943,” an exhibit on loan to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum through June 4 from the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College, tells the stories of some of the other lesser-known musicians whose collective reputations drew “the Bristol Sessions” producer here in the first place.

Prior to the mid-1920s, record companies were not sure rural Americans would purchase records and primarily had produced classical music recordings, according to narrative portions of the exhibit, but in 1923 strong sales of Georgia’s Fiddlin’ John Carson “gave company executives a glimpse of an untapped market.”

That led record companies to seek more music based on rural traditions.

“They realized there was a market,” Blue Ridge Institute & Museum Director Roddy Moore said at the exhibit’s opening last week. “They realized there was a market for country music, people would buy it, and people were listening to it.”

But it wasn’t called “country music” at the time. It was called “hillbilly music,” unless it was by African-American performers, which was marketed as “race music.” The term “Country and Western” wasn’t coined until the late 1940s.

“Hometown Stars” debuted at the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum — designated the State Center for Blue Ridge Folklore by the Virginia General Assembly, but funded entirely by the private college at which it is located — a decade ago, went on tour, then was stored away.

Moore said it is a natural fit for exhibition at the Smithsonian-affiliated Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and BCM’s Curator of Exhibits & Publications Rene Rodgers couldn’t agree more.

“It’s a really great exhibit for us because it helps set the context for what happened in 1927,” Rodgers said at the opening. “The fact that this area, Southwest Virginia, was such a rich musical wonderful well of talent for these recording studios and recording labels to come down here and find some wonderful music and also for some of these artists to travel to New York and other places to record. This exhibit really delves deeper into some of the musicians you may not have heard of, but who had a really big musical impact on this area.

“When Ralph Peer came here in 1927 for the Bristol Sessions, one reason he came here was because he’d heard there was so much talent to record. And this exhibit really reflects that talent. Interestingly, most of the artists covered in here ... actually stayed in this area, they played music here, they kept their day jobs, they lived with their families and they made music year after year but still had a huge impact. That’s what this exhibit really celebrates. That there’s this wonderful musical heritage here and it goes beyond the artists you might have heard and looks really deeply at some of the others.”

“They were all here,” Moore said. “This exhibit is about the people from Southwest Virginia that made music, stayed home, took care of their families, worked their daily jobs, and played music on weekends and evenings. In their communities they became famous. And today, more people in Europe know about them than here. There is a bigger community that appreciates old-time music there. There are people all over the world who appreciate this music. One of the biggest collections of old-time music on 78s in the world was a collector in Australia.”

The 78 rpm record that was the standard at the time of the Bristol Sessions struggled to survive during the hardest years of the Great Depression, saw a brief resurgence, then went away during World War II as materials used in production were redirected to the war effort.

After World War II, 78s stayed around for a while, during a transition period which eventually gave way to 45 rpm singles and 33 1/3 LPs, Moore said — noting his own first Elvis record was a 78 rpm.

The exhibit includes instruments used by the musicians whose artistry is highlighted, as well as examples of the changing technology that brought the recordings and live performances into consumers’ homes, such as phonographs and radios of the era.

What do Moore and others want visitors to take away from the exhibit?

“That they realize these weren’t a bunch of back-country hicks,” Moore said. “That these people went to New York, they went to Fort Wayne, they made records, and they knew as much about what was going on as anyone else in the world. And they were heroes in their hometowns. They were stars. And ‘that was my neighbor ... my neighbor was a recording artist.’”

A description of “Hometown Stars” from BCM promotional material:

“The talents and repertoires of Southwest Virginia musicians proved to be a deep musical well for the nation’s growing recording industry. Few other parts of the country produced so much commercially recorded rural music in the pre-World War II era. Still, only a handful of Southwest Virginia performers saw real fame or money. Most were simply hometown stars, playing music locally and living average lives. ‘Hometown Stars’ tells the stories of these artists — including the Powers Family, Dock Boggs, Carl Martin, The Roanoke Jug Band, Jack Reedy & His Walker Mountain Stringband, and several Bristol Sessions artists — through text, photographs, and artifacts.”

Moore said other exhibits curated by staff at the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum at Ferrum College hold promise for future partnerships with BCMM, including one on native Virginia ballads.

“Working with partners like the Blue Ridge Institute is key as we continually explore the region’s music history with multiple scholarly perspectives,” BCMM Director Jessica Turner said. “We know our visitors will enjoy the chance to dig deeper into the history that made the Bristol Sessions possible, and we are grateful for the work that Roddy Moore and Vaughan Webb have put into gathering this history to remind us of its significance.”

“Hometown Stars: Southwest Virginia’s Recording Legacy, 1923-1943” is on display in BCMM’s first-floor Special Exhibits Gallery through June 4. The gallery houses two or three rotating exhibits per year, ranging from exhibits that are created in-house and by guest curators, or traveling exhibits from other institutions and museums, including the Smithsonian.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum explores the history, impact and legacy of the 1927 Bristol Sessions, which included the first recordings by The Carter Family (the First Family of Country Music) and Jimmie Rodgers (the Father of Country Music). Through multiple theater experiences, video and sound, text and artifacts, and technology-infused displays — along with a variety of educational programs, music programs and community events — the exciting story of this music and its far-reaching influence comes alive. The Museum Store features the handcrafted goods of over 50 regional juried artisans as well as a variety of museum and Bristol Sessions educational and fun items.

The museum is located at 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way in Historic Downtown Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee. For more information about the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, visit www.BirthplaceofCountryMusic.org or call (423) 573-1927.