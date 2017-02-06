Upcoming classes at Art In The Heart Gallery

Not only can participants make special valentines, but there’s also a glass pendant class and a meditative drawing session.

Fused Glass Pendant: Come make your own jewelry in the form of glass pendants on Feb. 9 from 6-8 p.m. Instructor Karen Hitchcock has more than 12 years of experience and will help you create up to 10 pendants you can keep or give as gifts to friends and family. All supplies are provided and the cost is $50.

Creative Valentines: On Feb. 11, from 1-3 p.m., fabric, rhinestones and decorative papers will be used to create unique handmade valentines. Led by Anne Gurney Thwaites and Patti Lawrence, participants will make 2D, 3D and pop-up cards. All supplies are provided and the cost is $25.

Meditative Drawing: On Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., join instructor Barbara Bell in learning the basics of “Zentangle,” a relaxing form of drawing. Participants will learn how to recognize simple lines and shapes to make interesting black and white patterns on drawing paper. Different techniques will be demonstrated and colored pencils, pen and sketchbook will be provided. The cost is $25.

Located at 246 Broad St., Art in the Heart Gallery is a nonprofit gallery supported by the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and features local artists from the Tri-Cities area.

For more information, please visit www.engagekingsport.com or call (423) 480-9702.