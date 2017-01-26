This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

E.C. FRAZIER

Earnie "E.C." Frazier is a musician that is located in the Tri City area of East Tennessee. He plays music because it's what he loves to do! He has a wide selection of music that he plays and keeps all ages interested in his show. Great for a family fun environment.

324 E. Market Street - 7 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

NATHAN KALISH

Nathan Kalish and The Lastcallers combine rockabilly and honky-tonk with Nathan's Tompall Glaser and John Prine-like crooning to create a unique and fresh sound in the national roots scene. These guys spend a lot of time on the road and it shows in their performance. Nathan Kalish and The Lastcallers keep a busy schedule on the road all year long that takes them to Europe and around the entire U.S.

151 E. Main Street - 7 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

THE GOODINS GO

TO WASHINGTON

To receive an invitation to the Presidential Inauguration is an honor, but Washington, D.C., will never be the same once the Goodin Family arrives for the festivities. The Foggy Valley Gang will take their antics to the nation's capitol via an invitation from family friend, Clementine Hogg, who is acting as entertainment coordinator for the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

140 Broad Street - 7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

ENGAGE KINGSPORT:

CARSON PETERS & IRON MOUNTAIN

Carson Peters started playing the fiddle at the ripe old age of three when his parents bought him a 1/8 size fiddle. By age four, he was playing in fiddle competitions and jamming at musical festivals. Carson has continued to hone the fiddling and singing talents that God has so graciously blessed him with and has won many competitions along the way.

1200 E. Center Street - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

HARPER & THE BEARS

Harper and the Bears want you to dance to the sound of a generation. What began as an experiment to push their limitations has become a spiraling journey into introspection groove. Through spring-laden rhythms and infectious melodies, veteran songwriter, JGP Harper, alongside Chase Garner and Brandon Byington, have crafted a sound that moves feet and opens hearts.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.