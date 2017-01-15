Kingsport Theatre Guild issues a royal casting call

According to Tina Radtke, executive director of Kingsport Theatre Guild, the musical penned by Elaine Jabenis and Karen Sokolof Javitch tells Diana's side of the story so “Princess Diana fans will love this musical.”

Radtke believes the community will relate to this musical because the kindness that “The People’s Princess” showed to others is the same kindness that Kingsport residents hold for themselves.

“Princess Diana was all about reaching out to those not like her,” said Radtke. “As the future queen of England, she was in the forefront of dangers and epidemics, even visiting the patients in hospitals. She reached out to everyone because she was an open and kind person. I think Kingsport is like that, too. We have the same open door policy that she clearly lived her entire life. Kingsport is so open and welcoming. You don’t have to be the same as us for us to accept you and be kind to you.”

The Kingsport Theatre Guild shares that same openness with anyone who would like to join the production of the musical. Auditions for "Princess Diana, the Musical" will be held March 27-28 at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport. Radtke is encouraging everyone from newcomers interested in doing theater for fun to experienced thespians to participate in the auditions. A large cast is needed for the production, which will be staged in June. Since Kingsport Theatre Guild received a $10,000 grant for the production of the musical, the theatre will - for the first time - provide small stipends for the actors and musicians.

Radtke said the first two weeks of rehearsals will focus solely on working with a coach to learn dialect for the individual roles.

“In order to learn a new dialect, you have to first understand your own dialect,” Radtke said. “We’ll work on understanding our southern accents in order to learn how to have a neutral dialect. Then, the actors will learn a British accent. We won’t even read the script until we got the dialect right.”

Due to the amount of work involved in memorizing songs and choreography, rehearsal times will run from two to four days a week, based on the roles.

“Diana and Charles require more rehearsal time for the duets, whereas the chorus won’t have as many,” Radtke said. “In a single week, they’ll potentially learn three to four songs - the vocal side and the choreography - because there are so many songs.”

Kingsport Theatre Guild is one of only 10 theatres across the country and the only one in Tennessee to present the musical this year. The Kingsport production is set for June 15-18 - just a few months shy of the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

Currently, Kingsport Theatre Guild is gearing up for "Driving Miss Daisy," which will be presented at 7 p.m., Jan. 19-21, at Shabby Allie's in Downtown Kingsport. Tickets for the Thursday and Friday performances are $10 each. The Saturday performance includes dinner and "Driving Miss Daisy" with dinner served at 6 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and show are $25.

For more information about auditions or tickets to any Kingsport Theatre Guild production, visit the website at kingsporttheatre.org or call 423-741-3282.