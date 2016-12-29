North alum's first novel published by firm co-owned by D-B grad

Melanie K. Hutsell, who grew up in Bloomingdale and is a 1991 graduate of Sullivan North, is a Maryville resident. Her inaugural novel, published earlier this year, is entitled “The Dead Shall Rise: A Tale of the Mountains.” The English major and longtime writer, who maintains a day desk job in Knoxville, was published by Celtic Cat Publishing in Knoxville. It is owned by Brent Minchey and Laura Still. The latter is a Kingsport native and 1978 D-B graduate.

Hutsell said she and Still, also an author, are members of the Knoxville Writers Guild and discovered through conversations their common history with the Kingsport area. Although Hutsell has published short stories in literary journals, and at 14 won her age category for a novel submitted to the Virginia Highlands Literary Festival, “The Dead Shall Rise” is her first published book.

The novel was published in September and is available on Amazon as well as at independent book stores, including Union Avenue Books in Knoxville and the publisher’s website.

Although the story is set in 2000-01, Hutsell said the novel draws from stories she’s heard in her family and has a timeless quality. And although the book’s setting is not revealed, she said she imagines it would be a small town on the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

She and her brother, Andrew, moved to the Kingsport area when her parents, Will and Linda Hutsell, went to work for Tennessee Eastman. The family has since moved away after her parents’ retirement, but Hutsell recently visited Kingsport.

“Being from Kingsport is a very big part of my identity, who I am and my work,” Hutsell said.

She attended a kindergarten through Brookside Elementary in a nearby church basement because of school overcrowding, followed by Cedar Grove Elementary, Ketron Middle and North High, all near her home in Stuffle Heights.

In a nutshell, the novel’s storyline is that a woman moves into a small community and settles on buying an abandoned house, one that is allegedly haunted. However, that does not deter her. Rather, she wants to help the ghost find peace because she, too, has a troubled past. Some residents are intrigued with the idea, but most, Hutsell said, are suspicious and afraid her actions will have repercussions for them.

Silas House, an Appalachian author from Kentucky, said of the novel: “This is the highest caliber of storytelling in the tradition of Thomas Hardy or Lee Smith, yet completely original as well, told in the unmistakable and singular voice of Hutsell, who has carefully crafted each sentence so that we know we’re in the hands of the truest of writers. ‘The Dead Shall Rise’ is a beauty.”

Appalachian poet and retired Sullivan County school teacher Jane Hicks, who was a guidance counselor for the Outreach program for gifted students at North, said: “In ‘The Dead Shall Rise,’ Melanie Hutsell brings the mountain town of Beulah Creek to life. Ordinary people live ordinary lives until a stranger arrives among them. Walking away from a past that haunts her, she walks into a present that will haunt her and the rest of the town. Taking up residence in the Old Greenberry place, Malathy Joan gathers a circle of friends and begins to renew herself until the spirits of the dead and fallen stars take her away from the sphere of her true friends. Full of suspense and magical realism, ‘The Dead Shall Rise’ creates a landscape, both gorgeous and ominous, for the reader’s exploration.”

Hutsell earned her bachelor’s degree with highest honors at the University of North Carolina, followed by a master’s degree in English from Indiana University in 1997 and a master’s in business administration from East Tennessee State University in 2003. She is working on her second novel and said even in childhood, her goal was to write well, not just write well for her age.

Hutsell said those who influenced and supported her writing, in addition to Hicks, included former Cedar Grove Principal Orville Cantrell and former Cedar Grove teachers Betty Prince, Brenda Bacon, Susan March and Nancy Berry.