New event coming to the Exchange Place

On Oct. 8, the Exchange Place will host “A Serving of History: Foodways on an Antebellum East Tennessee Farm.” The event will promote the farm's mission of interpreting mid-19th century history and serve as a fundraiser for the Junior Apprentice youth program.

The JA program unites local middle and high schoolers with a passion for history and community service. Students meet regularly to learn about regional history and the crafts and skills associated with rural early American and Appalachian life.

According to a press release, JA students along with heritage craftsmen and living historians — all dressed in period costume — will showcase their knowledge and skills all over the farm during the October event, focusing on how food was grown and prepared for the table in East Tennessee before the Civil War. It will also be an opportunity for people to learn more about the historic buildings on the farmstead, seven of which are original to the property.

In the kitchen, watch (and smell) as cooks prepare a full meal over the hearth that would have been served to the wealthy “main” household, and learn how a kitchen artifact inspired Exchange Place’s logo. Next door, in the kitchen garden, see the vegetables, herbs, and flowers, such as salsify, marjoram, and cockscomb, that were popular more than 150 years ago.

In the Cook’s Cabin, visitors can help grind corn for hoecakes that would have fed slaves and tenants and learn how this Early American culinary staple really got its name.

Near the Dyer’s Garden, help stir pots of indigo, madder, and other natural dyes as they color wool, cotton, and linen cloth, and learn how these materials helped keep hearth cooks from catching on fire. By the barn, meet the animals that would have plowed the fields and provided eggs, milk and meat for the table.

In the forge, hear the ring of the blacksmith’s hammer as he makes a cooking utensil, while near the woodshed, the crack of the wood chopper’s ax rings out as he splits logs for the hearth fires.

Though samples may be given out, no food will be available for purchase, no vendors will be present and cooking will be for demonstration purposes only. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and spend the whole day in the 1800s with their friends and family.

Tickets will be available at the Fall Folk Arts Festival (Sept. 24-25), and a limited number will be available at the gate on Oct. 8. Tickets may also be purchased at the Exchange Place during normal hours (Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

Admission is $5 for anyone over the age of 18, $3 for those 6-18, and free for kids under the age of 6.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the farm (4812 Orebank Road). It is sponsored by the Eden’s Ridge Hearth Cookery Society.

For more information, call the Exchange Place at 423-288-6071 or email the farm at email@exchangeplace.info.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Exchange Place is a living history farm whose mission is to preserve and interpret the heritage of mid-19th century farm life in Northeast Tennessee. Exchange Place is a nonprofit organization maintained and operated entirely by volunteers and is supported by donations, fundraisers, memberships and grants.