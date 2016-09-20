Birthplace of Country Music Museum marks second anniversary

Opened in August 2014, the museum opened with great fanfare and has been “wowing” crowds ever since. If you still have not visited the extraordinary building located in Downtown Bristol, just off State Street, you have missed family events, radio taping sessions, storytelling, history and technology coming alive right in front of you, and Smithsonian exhibits.

The museum is centered around the historic Bristol Sessions of 1927. The history, live theatre, interactive displays, variety of educational programs and community events all come together to tell the intriguing story of the birth of country music as it occurred in our region, by our musicians, and the evolution of that music into historic recordings by the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers, and many others that have influenced musicians from Johnny Cash to Carrie Underwood, Bela Fleck and countless others.

The museum’s architect, Peyton Boyd of Abingdon, has noted every detail of the history behind this tremendous cultural event. Sounds of the early recordings and biographies of the musicians and businessmen behind the recordings come to life within these walls. Rotating exhibits from guest curators and other institutions - including the Smithsonian - are featured throughout the year.

There is also a radio station in the museum. WBCM Radio Bristol, 100.1 FM, is a low-power radio station that broadcasts live from the museum and online. The station is furnished with historic equipment: there are three programming channels, streaming online and through an app.

One of the many strengths of the museum is its emphasis on educational programming and community outreach.

“We serve as a resource and place of learning for the community, and we want to take this time to recognize the hard work of students and teachers,” said Dr. Jessica Turner, the museum director. “We have had a great year of educational programming, from field trips to free family days at the museum to summer camps. Our educational programming ties into state standards in many ways and strengthens what children have learned in social studies and language arts.

“Tennessee’s music history is important in and of itself, but the history also conveys broad concepts in American history,” Turner added.

In celebration of the museum’s second anniversary, a new exhibit recently opened at the museum: “We Are the Music Makers: Preserving the Soul of America’s Music.” This moving multimedia exhibit includes stunning Giclee-printed and mounted photographs, audio recordings and video from Tim Duffy, founder of Music Makers Relief Foundation. It also features a variety of instruments and artifacts for Music Maker artists and folk art. The exhibit will be on display in the Museum’s Special Exhibits Gallery until Jan. 6, 2017.

“We’ve seen great response from visitors at the museum, and are happy to have hosted visitors from all 50 U.S. states and now 34 foreign countries,” said Turner. “We are so pleased with the museum’s awards and honors, which validate the research and effort that went into the museum. We continue to work toward building the kind of institution that will lead into the future and which this great community deserves.”

The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday. For more information on the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, visit the website or call 423-573-1927.