American Indian Festival featured dance, crafts, and a lot of Q&A

ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee artist Northstar takes stones that were left behind by his people hundreds of years ago and makes them into tools that will hopefully continue telling his people’s story for generations to come.

Northstar is among the approximately 400 surviving full-blooded members of the Kituwah band of the Cherokee.

His family has managed to keep a location near Cherokee Lake secret where there was once a buffalo trail utilized by his ancestors for hunting.

It’s along that secret trail where he and his brothers and sisters find American Indian artifacts, tools and weapons.

Among those artifacts are rocks he believes were tomahawk stones because they appear to have been previously shaped perfectly by man for that purpose.

On Saturday, Northstar put many of the tomahawks he has made from those stones on display during the first annual American Indian Festival held on the Thomas Amis historic settlement near Rogersville.

“All of these rocks are what I found,” he told the Times-News on Saturday. “I only worked on three of them, where I shaved them a little bit. All the rest I found like this, where some of my people had already worked on them.”

He had a variety of tomahawks, ranging from the large war tomahawk, to smaller tomahawks used as hand tools.

The stone for his war tomahawk was kept exactly the way he found it. All he did was place it on a new handle.

“You’ve got bigger ones and smaller ones,” he said. “We use some for cutting wood, hammering, breaking bones, cracking nuts and stuff like that. We can sharpen these rocks, and they’ll be sharper than a razor you shave your face with.”

Northstar was among several American Indian artists who had their wares on display and for sale during Saturday’s festival.

Some of his brothers and sisters had items on display such as spears, drums, masks, jewelry, dreamcatchers and musical instruments.

Another artist in attendance was Melissa Whiteface, a Lakota Sioux from South Dakota who currently resides in Gatlinburg. She said her 18 brothers and sisters still live on the Sioux reservation in South Dakota.

Whiteface makes things out of elk horns, skulls and bones such as tables, belt buckles, jewelry, medicine bags and ornaments.

Saturday’s event was organized by Stonewolfe, who is Northstar’s brother and another full-blooded Cherokee.

Aside from arts and crafts, the festival featured dancing and music, storytelling and fresh made frybread.

Stonewolfe, who lives in Hamblen County, is descended from Chief Dragging Canoe, who spent time on the Amis settlement 230 years ago and traded with Capt. Thomas Amis.

He said the main reason he wanted to organize the festival was to introduce children to the American Indian culture, art and customs and let them know that there are still American Indians in the area.

“A lot of people showed up, and the kids are real interested, and they’re just tickled to death,” Stonewolfe said during the event. “I think everything is going just great, and we’re going to do it again next year.”

He said he was most thrilled with the enthusiasm of the children who had a lot of questions for him.

“They asked about Dragging Canoe, our grandfather, and of course about the making of the tomahawks and the spears,” Stonewolfe said. “The kids are just full of all kinds of questions. That’s what it was all about. It was all about the kids, and that’s what happened today. It really turned out great.”