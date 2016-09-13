Descendants set to reunite during American Indian Festival at Amis Mill

On Saturday, the Cherokee are coming back to Rogersville, led by direct descendants of Dragging Canoe and at the invitation of direct descendants of Thomas Amis.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Amis Mill Eatery on the historic Thomas Amis property will host the first annual American Indian Festival.

Among the main organizers is Stonewolfe, a full-blooded Cherokee and member of the Kituwah band.

Stonewolfe, whose adopted American last name is Moore, is retired and currently resides in Hamblen County.

He said he, his eight brothers and sisters and all their children are among the approximately 400 surviving full-blooded members of the Kituwah band of the Cherokee people, which dates back almost 10,000 years.

They're also direct descendants of Chief Dragging Canoe, who fought on the side of the British during the Revolutionary War and afterwards raided white settlements along the Holston, Watauga and Nolichucky rivers.

"Dragging Canoe spent a lot of time on that (Amis Mill) land," Stonewolfe said. "He was a war chief, and he traveled that land. He traded with Thomas Amis some 230 years ago. Thomas Amis traded with the Indians when no one else would."

Stonewolfe will participate in Saturday’s festival along with many of his family members, as well as some other Cherokee Tribe members from North Carolina and a group of Lakota Sioux.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on the Amis property, there will be crafts demonstrations and sale of items such as handmade jewelry, knives, tomahawks, spears and other items.

At noon, there will be storytelling and fresh made Indian frybread will be served.

Dancing begins at 2 p.m., and at 3 p.m. there will be Indian genealogy experts on hand offering assistance in tracing Indian bloodlines in family trees.

Amis Mill Eatery owner Jake Jacobs said he’s hoping the Native American Festival will become a regular annual event at the historic settlement located two miles south of Rogersville. Jake’s wife, Wendy, is a direct descendant of Thomas Amis.

“This property is an ideal location for an event like this because American Indians played such a tremendous role in the early development of the property,” he said. “We knew Thomas Amis had a relationship with the Cherokee. Family lore spoke of them helping build the dam and the house. Thomas’ daughter recorded that the Indians would sharpen their tools and weapons on her father’s grindstone in the blacksmith shop.”

Stonewolfe said there's a reason its being called an American Indian Festival and not a Native American Festival.

"It's not really a 'pow-wow' like most people are used to seeing," Stonewolfe said. "The reason we call this an American Indian Festival is because anybody born in the United States can be called a Native American. But when you call us American Indians, that separates us from all the other people. There are going to be a lot of American Indians there Saturday."

He added, "It's really intended as an educational experience, for the kids and also to teach people about our families and our heritage. We just want to show everyone, especially the kids, that we're still here."

The Amis Mill historic settlement and Amis Mill Eatery are located at 127 W. Bear Hollow Road about two miles south of Rogersville near the Burem Road intersection.