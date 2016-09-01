Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival kicks off Friday with Block Party

The actual Riverfront Festival begins at noon Saturday with live music, games, food, car and tractor shows, and children’s attractions throughout the day.

The festival will conclude at 9:30 p.m. Saturday with fireworks.

WRGS radio personality and Surgoinsville resident Tom Davis is this year’s festival grand marshal.

The Block Party begins at the Riverfront Park at 4 p.m. Friday, but the parade doesn’t start until 6 p.m.

Parade participants will stage at the city maintenance building on Old Stage Road beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Dairy Mart will be giving away free hot dogs during Friday’s Block Party, but other food, including funnel cakes, cotton candy and ice cream, will be available.

“Last year, we gave away 1,200 (hot dogs), and probably will this year too,” said Mayor Merrell Graham, who owns the Dairy Mart. “We are encouraging anyone with an old car, a tractor, or a vehicle they want to decorate to participate in the parade.”

Singer and pianist Fran Howard, a longtime favorite of the Riverfront Festival, will perform during Friday’s Block Party, followed by gospel singer and Surgoinsville native Brian Burchfield.

J.B. and the Wild Beans will headline the entertainment for the Block Party, which ends at 9:30 p.m.

Although Saturday’s Riverfront Festival begins at noon, participants in the day-long horseshoe tournament need to be at Riverfront Park ready to throw by 10 a.m.

Graham will preside over the Riverfront Festival program at 2:30 p.m., during which there will be several recognitions and prize giveaways.

At 3 p.m., the local Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops will preside over the annual flag retirement ceremony.

Live music, which is scheduled after the ceremony, includes Marissa Rogers and the Diamonds, Fran Howard, and Stacy Vaughan and the Taylor Barker Band.

Tennessee Skyline will headline the Saturday entertainment.

Saturday’s festival also features many of the traditional favorite attractions including a car and tractor show, train rides, inflatables for children, craft vendors, and a variety of food vendors.

Graham encourages everyone to save a little room for the offerings from the Surgoinsville First Baptist Church food tents, which is always among the most popular. Graham noted that the church is a big supporter of the Riverfront Festival, providing food and items for the prize giveaways.

Although there is some bleacher seating, Graham encourages everyone to bring a lawn chair Friday and Saturday and stay a while.

A new public restroom facility is under construction at the entrance of the park, so the pubic is asked to be cautious. Construction equipment is supposed to be moved out of the way in time for the festival, and the construction area will be cordoned off.

The public restrooms, which were paid for with grant funding, are expected to be completed by the end of September.