Mayor says Mount Carmel's block party will be back in 2017

In 2014, block party committee members told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that would be their final year organizing the event.

They gave the city a year to find someone else to perform the work, but when no one stepped up, 2015 was the first year in exactly 30 years that Mount Carmel didn’t host a downtown block party.

During the “mayor’s comments” portion of Tuesday’s BMA meeting, Mayor Larry Frost reported that a new group is now ready to take on the event beginning next year.

“There’s been some controversy about the city not having a block party,” Frost said. “Well, the city doesn’t have a block party. That fell under the Merchant’s Association. The city always helped sponsor it.”

Alderman Paul Hale stated he’d met with representatives of the Horizon Credit Union who have expressed an interest in sponsoring the event.

“They were adamant about having a block party,” Hale said. “I talked to a gentleman. ... He said they had been doing a lot of planning for other cities for the same type thing, and he would love to do that (in Mount Carmel). I’m not sure about details.”

Traditionally Mount Carmel’s block party was held on the eve of the kickoff of Kingsport’s Fun Fest. No specific plans have been announced for the 2017 block party date, but the matter will have to come back before the BMA for approval before the date is finalized.

“The way it’s looking right now, we’re going to have a block party, and I did say that the town of Mount Carmel would do their share, that we’ve always done concerning the block party,” Frost told the board. “Of course, that will come under next year’s agenda.”

Frost added, “They did say that they wanted to sponsor the whole thing except the part the city does.”