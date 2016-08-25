Carousel Fine Craft Show seeking artisans

The show will be held March 24 through March 26 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

Craftsmen and artists who wish to participate in the show must enter their work to be juried and selected. The application deadline is Oct. 1, and the jury process will conclude Nov. 4.

Only those artists who are chosen by the juror will be invited to the show. All artists must go through the jury process.

The show is open to professional craftspeople and artists who work in a variety of media and who will exhibit and sell their own work. Categories include clay, fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, man-made materials, metal, mixed media, natural materials, painting/drawing, paper, photography and wood.

Live demonstrations are encouraged and celebrated at the show.

Cash prizes have been added this year — Best of Show: $300; 1st Runner up: $150; 2nd Runner up: $100. Free carousel rides will be given to each prize winner. Admission for the March 24 preview party is $35 per person and includes a weekend pass. Admission to the show is $3. Free carousel rides will be given to each ticket holder.

Applications will be processed online using ZAPP, which enables individual artists to apply to multiple art shows through one central website (www.ZAPPlication.org). The online application process also allows artists to directly upload digital images of their artwork for jury review.

The result is that all artwork in the system is in a consistent, high-quality, digital format. The digital images are presented to the jurors of each show, and the system allows them to score online. ZAPP provides technical support to artists free of charge.

An application and prospectus for artists are available at www.EngageKingsport.com.

The guest juror for the 2017 show is Anita DeAngelis. DeAngelis joined the faculty at East Tennessee State University in 1994 and is the associate dean for the arts in the College of Arts and Sciences.

DeAngelis is the founding director of the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, currently presenting its eighth season of visual and performing arts events. Her previous teaching positions include Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and Texas A&M-Commerce. She received her MFA from Arizona State University (printmaking), her BFA from the University of Texas at Austin (studio art), and she attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Skowhegan, Maine.

DeAngelis taught drawing, color theory, 2-D design, printmaking, book arts, and a specialized course on the art of the Appalachian region. Her artwork includes drawing, handmade books, printmaking, and letterpress printing, and her most recent work includes drawings of rescued dogs. DeAngelis’ work explores marking systems, depictions of volume and light, and layering color and textures to achieve rich surface qualities. She lives in Elizabethton with her husband and retired racing greyhounds.

For questions on the show, application or jurying process, contact William Stephanos, director, Carousel Fine Craft Show at (423) 392-8414 or stephanos@KingsportTN.gov.