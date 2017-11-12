Anderson 60th Anniversary

Charlie C. Anderson and Lois Meade Anderson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception held in their honor on Saturday, November 18th from 1-6 at Nottingham United Methodist Church in Gate City, VA.

The couple was married by the late Rev. Niece at Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church on November 28,1957. They are the proud parents of Deborah (Teddy) Ketron and Rick (Cindy) Anderson. The couple has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Charlie retired from Kingsport Power Co. and Lois retired from Eastman.

Your presence is the only gift requested.