Bise 40th Anniversary

Mike and Ellie Bise of Mount Carmel are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary July 2, 2017. Michael Lance Bise and Ella Sue Dye were married on July 2, 1977 at Belvue Christian Church in Kingsport. They are the proud parents of Justin Bise, and his wife Jennifer and Becky Wade, and her husband Casey. They are blessed to be Mimi and Papaw of Noah and Bethany Wade, and Jaycie and Jentry Bise. Their grandchildren are precious gifts from God. Mike and Ellie are members of Ridgeview Baptist Church in Church Hill.