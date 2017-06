They were married on June 25, 1967 at Pleasant View Baptist Church.

They are the parents of Chad Shelton of Kingsport, TN, Toby Shelton of Raleigh, NC, & Callie Jeter of Kingsport, TN. They are the grandparents of Raleigh, Delaney, Carter, Cole, Owen, and Henry.

Alvin retired from Eastman and Charlene retired from Kingsport City Schools.