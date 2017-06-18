Jeter 70th Anniversary

Anne and Paul (known to his childhood friends as “Jim”) grew up in the Yuma area of Virginia. They both attended the Cleveland school. Paul graduated from Dobyns-Bennett later as a tuition student in 1944. Anne graduated from Cleveland in 1947. She also was crowned “Miss Scott County”. They were married in Gate City, Virginia on June 15, 1947. Paul had returned home after serving two years in the U. S. Navy. He was aboard a ship that served as a submarine chaser in the North Atlantic during World War II. While serving, he wrote Anne a letter telling her “…if I’m blessed to come home from this war, I’m going to marry you!” Happily, he did come home safely and luckily, she said yes!

They are the parents of Jane Jeter Hobbs (Randall) and Joy Jeter Henshaw (Bob) and the late Jerry Paul Jeter. They have four grandchildren, Amanda Hobbs, John Hobbs (Kristen), Rachel Henshaw Connell (Lee). They are the proud great-grandparents of Wyatt Connell, Ava Hobbs, Maxwell Connell, and Lincoln Meyer.

Paul retired from the Research Division of Tennessee Eastman after 42 years of service. Anne and Paul are long-time members of Mafair United Methodist Church.

Their children and extended family wish them a Happy Anniversary and are proud of the wonderful example of love and devotion they have exhibited for 70 years.