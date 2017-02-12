Crow 50th Anniversary

William (Bill) Roland Crow, III and Peggy Charlene Linebaugh Crow of Kingsport, TN will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on February 13, 2017. They were married on February 13, 1967 at First Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN. Bill and Peggy are the parents of Andy and Mary Crow of Kingsport, TN; Susan Crow and Todd Fisher of Lancaster, PA. They have 4 grandchildren, Madeline Crow, Alex Crow, Ethan Crow, and Xavier Smalley, all of Kingsport, TN. Bill served in the U.S. Army for two years. He is employed part-time at Eastman Credit Union. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1998 after 33 years of service. Peggy is a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker.