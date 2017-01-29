Laningham 50th Anniversary

Richard (Jerry) Laningham and Carolyn Crawford Laningham of Church Hill, TN will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary February 4, 2017 at 3:00 PM at McFerrin United Methodist Church, 117 Mountain View Rd., Church Hill, TN. The presence of family and friends is the only gift requested. The couple were married on February 3, 1967 in Virginia. They are the parents of the late Melissa Laningham Robinson, and Michael (Joy) Laningham of Erwin, TN. They are the grandparents of Rick Rogers, Tommy Nelms, Jeremy Robinson, & Alex Laningham. Mr. Laningham retired from Holston Defense Corp. Mrs. Laningham retired from Hills Department Store.