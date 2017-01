Ferrell 50th Anniversary

Waymon and Mary Ruth (Trent) Ferrell were married January 7th, 1967 in Rogersville, Tenn. by Rev. Shields Waye. Waymon and Mary Ruth are the parents of Michael Ferrell and wife Carmon, Chris Ferrell and wife Luana and the late Nathan Ferrell. They are the grandparents of Haven Ferrell and Nickolas Roberts. Waymon, an Insurance Agent for 46 years, including 22 years with Prudential. Mary Ruth is a homemaker.