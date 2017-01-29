Armstrong 50th Anniversary

Ronald L. Armstrong and Judy C. (Barrett) Armstrong were married Feb. 10th, 1967 at Amis Chapel United Methodist Church. Rev. Franklin Lewis (deceased) performed the ceremony. Ronald and Judy have two children Mickey L. Armstrong and wife Misty and Mitzie Carr and husband Bobby. They have two grandsons: Garrett and Grant Armstrong and one granddaughter: Ashlynn Carr. Please come out and help us celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Feb. 5th, 2017 at Amis Chapel United Methodist Fellowship Hall from 2pm to 4pm. Ronald retired from Holliston Mills and Judy retired from Surgoinsville Middle School.