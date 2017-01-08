Patterson 60th Anniversary

Jimmy and Dorthy Patterson of Church Hill celebrated the blessing of their 60th Wedding Anniversary on December 30, 2016. They were married in Gate City, VA on December 29th, 1956. Jimmy and Dorthy have two children: late Jackie Patterson and David Patterson of Church Hill. They have three grandchildren: Jimmy Patterson, Michael Reagan and Amber O'Laughlin. They have a great-granddaughter: Taylor Patterson and a great-grandson: Thorsten O'Laughlin. Jimmy retired from Holliston Mills. He currently works at Hawkins County Solid Waste. Dorthy worked at McPheeters Bend Elementary School Cafeteria. She then went on to open several successful businesses, with the last one being Dorthy's Flower Shop on River Road, where she retired from.