Crigger 50th Anniversary

Charles Edward and Linda (Crawford) Crigger were married on January 7, 1967 in Church Hill, TN at the home of the late Rev. Herman Christian. Their daughters invite friends and family to help celebrate this special anniversary on January 7, 2017 at Boones Creek Bible Church Fellowship Center from 2-4 p.m. Your loving presence in our lives is a gift…we request no other. Charles and Linda have three daughters, Kelly Dickison and husband Wade, Kristy Crigger, and Jennifer Jones and husband Danny. They are the grandparents to Paula Grzelka and husband Andrew, Stephen Dickison and wife Chelsea, Thomas Dickison, McKinzie Jones, and Katelyn Jones and the great-grandparents to Ana Grzelka, Connor Grzelka, and Eden Dickison. Charles retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1998 with 29 years of service and Linda was a homemaker.