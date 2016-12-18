Roop 50th Anniversary

Mr. & Mrs. Lewis F. Roop (Naomi Hillman) of Kingsport celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on December 2, 2016. Mr. & Mrs. Roop have two children, Ms. April Hurd of Kingsport, Mrs. Jennifer Hensley and husband Johnny of Morristown. They also have three grandchildren, Ashley Hurd, Breanna Hall, and Emmallen Hall. Mr. Roop retired from the 1030th Engineer Battalion at the Gate City, VA Army National Guard after 37.5 years of service. Mrs. Roop retired from Amerigas Propane Company after 18.5 years of service.