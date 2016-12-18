Hoard 50th Anniversary

Vincent Hoard and Carolyn Rinehart Hoard of Kingsport, TN celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on December 17, 2016. They were married on December 17, 1966 at Tunnell Hill Baptist Church in Rogersville, TN by the late Rev. Leon Newberry. They have two children, Brent Hoard, Malincent and husband Joe Jaynes. They have three grand-children, Landon, Justin, and Melanie Jaynes. Vincent retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2009 with 43 years of service. Carolyn worked for Eastman for several years.