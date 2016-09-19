Calhoun 50th Anniversary

Gary Dee Calhoun and Dewanna Morgan Calhoun of Kingsport, Tennessee will celebrate their 50th anniversary on September 27th, 2016. They were married on September 27th, 1966 in Burnsville, North Carolina. Gary and Dewanna have two children: Gary Dee Calhoun Jr. and his wife Amy, and DeAnna Calhoun and husband Randy Tate. They have three grandchildren: Nikki, Jessica, Hillary and one step grandchild, Eli. Gary is retired with 30 years service from the Kingsport Fire Dept. A celebration open to family and friends will be given on Saturday September 24th from 3 to 6 at Browders Chapel Church, 538 Browders Chapel Rd.