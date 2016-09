Cloud 60th Anniversary

Roy "Moe" Cloud, Jr. and Mary Alice "Tip" Lane Cloud of Kingsport, TN celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on September 15, 2016. They were married on September 15, 1956 at St. Matthews Methodist Church. They have three children, Danny "Moe" Cloud of Church Hill, TN, Johnny Cloud of Johnson City, TN and David Cloud of Kingsport, TN. They have 5 grandchildren, Lexi, Alanna, Chloe, Brody and Sydney Rose.