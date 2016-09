James and Sheila have two children, Jeff and wife Cathy and Michele Neely and husband John. They also have five grandchildren, Michaela, Marissa, and Maura Postell and Mark Witt and Erika Neely.

James graduated from ETSU and retired from General Shale Brick with over 35 years of service. Sheila attended ETSU and is a Broker Associate with Blue Ridge Properties with 38 years of service.

They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family trip to Tybee Island, GA.