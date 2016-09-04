Vaughn 50th Anniversary

William Lyle Vaughn and Wynona Joan Vaughn (Orr) of Kingsport, TN will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on September 4, 2016. They were married on September 4, 1966 at Willow Chapel in Carters Valley by Basil Freeman. They have two children, Laura Vaughn of Jonesborough, TN and Deanna Barnett of Gray, TN. They have three grandchildren, Victoria Barnett, Tyler Barnett, and Bryson Barnett. William retired from FedEx and Wynona retired from Sullivan County School System.