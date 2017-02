Organizers expect this year's Cinderella Project prom dress giveaway to be biggest ever

In its five years of existence the Hawkins County based “Cinderella Project” has escalated from a small, local, grass roots effort to what’s approaching a half million dollar per year regional program. Last year, the project gave away more than 480 prom dresses to high school girls who otherwise would not have had the money to outfit themselves properly for their big night.