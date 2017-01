'She is 10-4': Carlie's rescue is Hawkins' top story of 2016

On May 12 around 4:45 p.m. the words, “She is 10-4. She is 10-4” were heard on the scanner, followed a moment later by an audible cheer from staff at Hawkins County Central Dispatch as Carlie Trent’s rescue and the arrest of her accused abductor was reported by police over the air.